Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,081,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,338 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 9.56% of Helios Technologies worth $224,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,373,000 after buying an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 216.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $75.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.16. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.40 and a 52-week high of $79.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $204.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.07%.

HLIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

