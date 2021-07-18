Helix Price Reaches $0.0023 on Exchanges (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 22.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last week, Helix has traded down 34.5% against the US dollar. One Helix coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Helix has a market capitalization of $77,290.09 and $52.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00023783 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003122 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001622 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002899 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Helix Profile

HLIX is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 34,306,424 coins and its circulating supply is 34,180,595 coins. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

