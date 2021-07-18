Hellenic Coin Hits Market Cap of $256.95 Million (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be bought for $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on major exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $118.83 or 0.00376077 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00009354 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000543 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000041 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (CRYPTO:HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

