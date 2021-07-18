Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.85.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $146.85 price target on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

OTCMKTS:HESAY opened at $147.37 on Friday. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of $80.20 and a 1-year high of $150.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.19.

HermÃ¨s International SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

