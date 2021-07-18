Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Position Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,891 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.37% of Heron Therapeutics worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 251.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 15,114 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,720,000 after buying an additional 10,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.38. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.67.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.33% and a negative net margin of 274.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

HRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

