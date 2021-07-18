Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HTZGQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HTZGQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,700 shares, a drop of 60.6% from the June 15th total of 6,089,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,087,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In related news, Director Henry R. Keizer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Hertz Global alerts:

Shares of Hertz Global stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.73. 80,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,090,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.23, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Hertz Global has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZGQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. Hertz Global had a negative net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 200.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hertz Global will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

About Hertz Global

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

See Also: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.