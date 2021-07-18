Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 436,000 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the June 15th total of 313,900 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Shares of HSKA traded up $8.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $238.79. The stock had a trading volume of 49,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,639. Heska has a fifty-two week low of $87.62 and a fifty-two week high of $247.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -280.93 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Heska will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Heska news, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Nancy Wisnewski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.87, for a total transaction of $989,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,871,804.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,664 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heska during the fourth quarter worth approximately $626,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heska by 259.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HSKA shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heska from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Heska presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.83.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

