Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Short Interest Up 35.5% in June

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 35.5% from the June 15th total of 819,400 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 209,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 32,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $753,637.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HESM. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 4,903.8% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 661,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,830,000 after buying an additional 648,239 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 108.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,156,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,925,000 after buying an additional 601,762 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $10,672,000. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Hess Midstream by 66.6% in the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 1,123,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,182,000 after buying an additional 449,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $7,621,000. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HESM traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.20. 113,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,656. Hess Midstream has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $27.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.01.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.4526 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.17%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HESM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hess Midstream in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

