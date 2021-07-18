Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Short Interest Up 35.9% in June

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 513,300 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the June 15th total of 377,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of HSTO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.83. 452,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,702,708. Histogen has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $29.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Histogen had a negative return on equity of 129.60% and a negative net margin of 1,401.79%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Histogen from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSTO. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Histogen in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new stake in Histogen in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Histogen in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Histogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Histogen by 582.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 62,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Histogen Company Profile

Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing therapeutics based upon the products of fibroblast cells grown under simulated embryonic conditions. It offers HST-001, a hair stimulating complex that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of androgenic alopecia (hair loss); HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

