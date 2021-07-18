Hive (HIVE) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.76 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. In the last seven days, Hive has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000948 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a total market capitalization of $126.07 million and approximately $4.76 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000177 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000124 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000521 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001386 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Hive

HIVE is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 419,196,103 coins. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

