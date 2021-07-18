Hoge Finance (HOGE) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Over the last week, Hoge Finance has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hoge Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Hoge Finance has a total market capitalization of $33.06 million and approximately $547,807.00 worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00048730 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002571 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014086 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $256.47 or 0.00810447 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About Hoge Finance

HOGE is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 406,800,910,839 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Hoge Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoge Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hoge Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

