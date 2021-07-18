Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Short Interest Update

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 278,800 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the June 15th total of 194,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 258,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $15.25. 719,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,736. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $16.31. The firm has a market cap of $923.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.09.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $109.91 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOLI. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 31,390 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,924,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,958,000 after acquiring an additional 672,386 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,960,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,493,000 after acquiring an additional 92,400 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 82,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

