Holocene Advisors LP Acquires 62,148 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,148 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.58% of CyberArk Software worth $29,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $2,378,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 46.4% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 47,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 15,015 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $3,233,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 116,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $176.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.67.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $133.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $95.12 and a 1 year high of $169.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,113.42 and a beta of 1.29.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.42. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

