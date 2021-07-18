Holocene Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 41.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,181,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 640,552 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 0.47% of New York Community Bancorp worth $27,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 12.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 43.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 67.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NYCB shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,327.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $351,256.00. 3.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $11.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $332.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

