Holocene Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Holocene Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,017,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,394,622 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $31,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,566,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $728,445,000 after buying an additional 1,184,127 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 9.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,004,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $463,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,319 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 16.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,592,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $451,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,384 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,665,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $360,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,929 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,071 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $278,212,000 after purchasing an additional 306,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $32.40 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $14.85 and a 1-year high of $38.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.39. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.3855 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -151.16%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

