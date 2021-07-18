Holocene Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,423,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,947 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP owned about 3.09% of Sutro Biopharma worth $32,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STRO. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 87.3% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter worth $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 462.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

STRO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

Shares of STRO stock opened at $17.47 on Friday. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.27 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a current ratio of 11.74.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 85.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $14.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sutro Biopharma Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

