Holocene Advisors LP Has $32.14 Million Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,207,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 422,279 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.13% of Occidental Petroleum worth $32,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,126,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $296,285,000 after buying an additional 3,207,782 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,293,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,571 shares in the last quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,657,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,120,049 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,369,000 after purchasing an additional 748,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 2.46. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 85.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.82%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

OXY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.