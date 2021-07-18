Holocene Advisors LP Has $32.62 Million Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Holocene Advisors LP reduced its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 46.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 202,866 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.17% of Dover worth $32,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,382,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,698,029,000 after purchasing an additional 593,327 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,492,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $616,343,000 after purchasing an additional 224,578 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,080,000 after purchasing an additional 57,308 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,198,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,496,000 after purchasing an additional 609,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,885,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,564,000 after purchasing an additional 261,082 shares during the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dover from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.18.

DOV opened at $154.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.40. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $101.54 and a 1-year high of $156.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

In other news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.37, for a total value of $4,421,100.00. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

