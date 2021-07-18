Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) & The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Head-To-Head Survey

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) and Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

The Allstate has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horace Mann Educators has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares The Allstate and Horace Mann Educators’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Allstate $44.79 billion 0.87 $5.58 billion $14.73 8.86 Horace Mann Educators $1.31 billion 1.23 $133.32 million $3.40 11.38

The Allstate has higher revenue and earnings than Horace Mann Educators. The Allstate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horace Mann Educators, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.6% of The Allstate shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of The Allstate shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Horace Mann Educators shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for The Allstate and Horace Mann Educators, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Allstate 0 6 7 0 2.54 Horace Mann Educators 0 2 0 0 2.00

The Allstate presently has a consensus target price of $136.62, indicating a potential upside of 4.73%. Horace Mann Educators has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.36%. Given The Allstate’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Allstate is more favorable than Horace Mann Educators.

Dividends

The Allstate pays an annual dividend of $3.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Horace Mann Educators pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. The Allstate pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Horace Mann Educators pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Allstate has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Horace Mann Educators has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares The Allstate and Horace Mann Educators’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Allstate 7.73% 21.16% 4.37% Horace Mann Educators 11.62% 9.15% 1.19%

Summary

The Allstate beats Horace Mann Educators on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names. The Protection Services segment provides consumer product protection plans and related technical support for mobile phones, consumer electronics, furniture, and appliances; finance and insurance products, including vehicle service contracts, guaranteed asset protection waivers, road hazard tire and wheel, and paintless dent repair protection; roadside assistance; device and mobile data collection services; data and analytic solutions using automotive telematics information; and identity protection services. This segment offers its products under various brands including Allstate Protection Plans, Allstate Dealer Services, Allstate Roadside Services, Arity, and Allstate Identity Protection. The Allstate Life Segment offers traditional, interest-sensitive, and variable life insurance products, as well as non-proprietary products offered by third-party providers. Its Allstate Benefits segment provides life, accident, critical illness, short-term disability, and other health insurance products. The company sells its products through call centers, agencies, financial specialists, brokers, wholesale partners, and affinity groups, as well as through online and mobile applications. The Allstate Corporation was founded in 1931 and is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance. The company also offers student loan solutions, including online student loan management accounts for educators. It markets its products through its sales force of full-time exclusive agents to K-12 teachers, administrators, and other employees of public schools and their families. Horace Mann Educators Corporation was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, Illinois.

