Horizon Protocol Trading 13.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $4.99 million and approximately $173,500.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00039446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00102928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00147942 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,364.10 or 0.99702258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

