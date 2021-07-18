HRT Financial LP Boosts Stake in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) by 169.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 753,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474,056 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned 0.46% of Trevena worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Trevena by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Trevena by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 12,972 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Trevena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Trevena in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Trevena in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Trevena alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.31.

In related news, CEO Carrie L. Bourdow purchased 56,200 shares of Trevena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $100,598.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $1.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76. Trevena, Inc. has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $3.68. The company has a market cap of $248.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.44.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. Equities research analysts predict that Trevena, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Trevena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.