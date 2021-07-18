HRT Financial LP Buys 6,688 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 590.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,682,000 after purchasing an additional 746,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth $128,696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 2,692.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 627,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,706,000 after acquiring an additional 604,934 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 672,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,301,000 after acquiring an additional 453,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 60.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,141,000 after acquiring an additional 368,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $221.16 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $236.46. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of -128.58 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $200.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at $538,785. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $10,239,711.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,586,679.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,303 shares of company stock valued at $31,557,037. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZS. Truist upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday. KGI Securities began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zscaler from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.19.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

