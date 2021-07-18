HRT Financial LP Increases Position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

HRT Financial LP lifted its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 243.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,883 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $51,065,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in UFP Industries by 158.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 943,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,538,000 after acquiring an additional 578,738 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in UFP Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,880,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $749,344,000 after purchasing an additional 508,938 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in UFP Industries by 37.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,335,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,308,000 after purchasing an additional 362,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UFP Industries by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 585,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,507,000 after purchasing an additional 264,762 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries stock opened at $69.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.89. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.82 and a 12-month high of $89.97.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

Several research firms have commented on UFPI. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. UFP Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.67.

In related news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $595,007.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,498.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $2,014,250.00. Insiders sold a total of 38,731 shares of company stock worth $3,150,058 in the last ninety days. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

