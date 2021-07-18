HRT Financial LP Invests $1.18 Million in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.29% of Kirkland’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KIRK. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,555,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 791,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,241,000 after buying an additional 531,500 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 520.9% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 369,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,391,000 after buying an additional 310,212 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kirkland’s by 1,497.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 297,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 278,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,543,000. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KIRK stock opened at $19.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.16. The firm has a market cap of $273.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.98. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $34.45.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 40.97%.

In other Kirkland’s news, Director Miles Kirkland sold 10,000 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $235,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,123.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

