HRT Financial LP Invests $1.32 Million in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWST. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 470.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,053,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,944,000 after purchasing an additional 868,417 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,200,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,895,000 after purchasing an additional 722,541 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,424,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,694,000 after purchasing an additional 695,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,537,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,094,000 after acquiring an additional 365,095 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $64.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.93. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $69.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.65.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $189.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.87 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 17.54%. Analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

