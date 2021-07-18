HRT Financial LP Invests $1.34 Million in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.05% of Magellan Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Magellan Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Magellan Health by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Magellan Health by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Magellan Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Health stock opened at $94.39 on Friday. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.35 and a 1-year high of $95.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.30.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.67. Magellan Health had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Magellan Health’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

