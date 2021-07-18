HRT Financial LP Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 18.12% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $230,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QQQM opened at $146.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.55. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $109.69 and a 52-week high of $150.18.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.