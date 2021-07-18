HRT Financial LP Purchases 89,586 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

HRT Financial LP lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 524.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 89,586 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $12.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.37. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $13.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.68 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.26% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

