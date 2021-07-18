HRT Financial LP Purchases Shares of 25,903 The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NYT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in The New York Times by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in The New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The New York Times by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in The New York Times by 214.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE NYT opened at $42.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.74 and a beta of 0.80. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $37.21 and a 1-year high of $58.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.66.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.27 million. The New York Times had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 5.98%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

