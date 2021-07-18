HRT Financial LP Takes $1.19 Million Position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings (NASDAQ:VIH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 91,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.35% of VPC Impact Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $92,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $198,000. 52.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Alpine Global Management, Llc sold 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $17,946,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VIH opened at $9.91 on Friday. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $22.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.17.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

