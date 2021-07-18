HRT Financial LP Takes $1.34 Million Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 8,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in LCI Industries by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LCI Industries by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in LCI Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LCII shares. Truist started coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti raised LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Financial started coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.71.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $133.01 on Friday. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $101.69 and a twelve month high of $156.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.02.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

In related news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,545,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

