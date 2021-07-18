HRT Financial LP Takes Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,181,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,024,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in CarMax by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,851,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,641,000 after purchasing an additional 599,915 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,690,000 after purchasing an additional 322,692 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 879.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 195,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,472,000 after purchasing an additional 175,584 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 26,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total value of $3,421,577.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,905 shares of company stock valued at $29,661,195 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

KMX stock opened at $130.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.08. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $138.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

KMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.93.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

