Huobi BTC (HBTC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.81 Million

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $31,860.84 or 1.01060115 BTC on exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.27 billion and approximately $8.81 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003174 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00040022 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00102153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00148599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,759.25 or 1.00737865 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.