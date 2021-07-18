Huobi Token (HT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $83.60 Million

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One Huobi Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.68 or 0.00027357 BTC on major exchanges. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $1.46 billion and approximately $83.60 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00049708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00014272 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $261.90 or 0.00825801 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,856,506 coins. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

