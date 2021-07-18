HUSD (HUSD) Hits Market Cap of $542.97 Million

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. During the last seven days, HUSD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One HUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC on exchanges. HUSD has a market capitalization of $542.97 million and approximately $394.16 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HUSD Profile

HUSD is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 542,686,943 coins. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

Buying and Selling HUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

