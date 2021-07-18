HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of HUTCHMED worth $7,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HUTCHMED by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 7,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in HUTCHMED during the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

HCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

NASDAQ:HCM opened at $39.51 on Friday. HUTCHMED has a one year low of $23.67 and a one year high of $40.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -43.90 and a beta of 1.09.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

