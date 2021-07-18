Hydro Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $6.31 Million (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Hydro Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $6.31 million and approximately $742,492.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00048388 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002486 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00013578 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.08 or 0.00788337 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Coin Profile

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Hydro Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hydro Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

