Hyper Finance Trading Down 19.6% Over Last 7 Days (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. Hyper Finance has a total market cap of $546,852.04 and $1,439.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hyper Finance has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Hyper Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00040377 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00105334 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00147317 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,722.94 or 1.00021049 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Hyper Finance Coin Profile

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

Hyper Finance Coin Trading



