Hyper Finance Trading Down 22.1% Over Last 7 Days (HYFI)

Hyper Finance (CURRENCY:HYFI) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Hyper Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hyper Finance has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar. Hyper Finance has a market capitalization of $537,451.23 and approximately $1,389.00 worth of Hyper Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00038912 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.76 or 0.00100563 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00146984 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,626.16 or 1.00141068 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

About Hyper Finance

Hyper Finance’s total supply is 200,371,432 coins and its circulating supply is 31,658,686 coins. Hyper Finance’s official Twitter account is @hyper_finance

