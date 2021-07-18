HyperCash (HC) Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00002067 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. HyperCash has a total market cap of $29.62 million and $1.66 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,782.42 or 0.99950496 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00035047 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.42 or 0.01202658 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.45 or 0.00359929 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.07 or 0.00371311 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006394 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005681 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004691 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00050680 BTC.

About HyperCash

HC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

