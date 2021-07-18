Hyperion Price Up 53.3% Over Last 7 Days (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Hyperion has a market cap of $1.88 million and $22,873.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hyperion has traded up 53.3% against the dollar. One Hyperion coin can now be purchased for $0.0092 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003180 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00048565 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00014004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $254.00 or 0.00807433 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005840 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Hyperion (CRYPTO:HYN) is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyperion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

