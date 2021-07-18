Hyve Market Cap Hits $4.43 Million (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Hyve coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000546 BTC on exchanges. Hyve has a market capitalization of $4.43 million and $108,227.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hyve has traded down 13.9% against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00039718 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00101610 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00148775 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,682.85 or 0.99954076 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve . The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

