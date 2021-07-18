Ian H. Siegel Sells 145,000 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) CEO Ian H. Siegel sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $2,942,050.00.

Lyft stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,546,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,707. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.42. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $68.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative net margin of 88.32% and a negative return on equity of 80.71%. The firm had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LYFT shares. raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyft during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Lyft by 307.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyft Company Profile

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

