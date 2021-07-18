IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.86.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IBG shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Pi Financial boosted their target price on IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Laurentian Bank of Canada boosted their target price on IBI Group to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Laurentian boosted their target price on IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Get IBI Group alerts:

TSE:IBG traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$10.25. 4,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,685. IBI Group has a 52-week low of C$4.72 and a 52-week high of C$10.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.56. The firm has a market cap of C$320.89 million and a P/E ratio of 23.84.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$108.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$103.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IBI Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.