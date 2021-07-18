Ï„Bitcoin Trading Down 20.4% Over Last 7 Days (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $10,466.25 or 0.33045300 BTC on major exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and approximately $130,982.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00039487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00101284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.02 or 0.00148450 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,722.36 or 1.00157672 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

