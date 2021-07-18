ICHI (ICHI) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.70 Million

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.94 or 0.00009256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ICHI has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. ICHI has a total market capitalization of $9.45 million and approximately $2.70 million worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ICHI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00039754 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00101812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00148649 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $31,692.59 or 0.99892913 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,218,582 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.