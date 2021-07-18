ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 341.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,848 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in ICU Medical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 118,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,283,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,976 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 124,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,605,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,743,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,145,000 after purchasing an additional 82,394 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of ICUI opened at $194.79 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.11 and a 52-week high of $227.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.03.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $318.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George A. Lopez sold 11,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.30, for a total value of $2,568,385.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,499,290.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $196,708.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,264.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

