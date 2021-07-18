iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Purchased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,119 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.14% of iHeartMedia worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 1.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 4.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

In other iHeartMedia news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $449,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,243.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IHRT opened at $24.91 on Friday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $28.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.59.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $706.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

