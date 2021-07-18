Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 309,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,670 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.10% of Illinois Tool Works worth $68,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Barclays lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.47.

Shares of ITW stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,497. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.52. The stock has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.62 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

