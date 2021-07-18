ImageCoin (IMG) Price Reaches $0.0228 on Exchanges

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $257,894.32 and $131,078.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 111.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000049 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,308,223 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

ImageCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

